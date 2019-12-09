Penn State looks for home win vs No. 4 Maryland

No. 4 Maryland (10-0, 1-0) vs. Penn State (7-2, 0-1)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks for its fourth straight win over No. 4 Maryland at Bryce Jordan Center. The last victory for the Terrapins at Penn State was a 76-73 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and Myreon Jones have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Anthony Cowan Jr. has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last five games. Cowan has 32 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Penn State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Nittany Lions are 1-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is ranked second in the Big Ten with an average of 73.1 possessions per game.