Old Dominion beats UAB behind Ezipke’s double-double

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lift Old Dominion to a 58-52 win over UAB on Saturday night.

A.J. Oliver II had 12 points for Old Dominion (6-9, 2-0 Conference USA). Xavier Green added 11 points. Joe Reece had 10 points for the home team.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (9-6, 0-2). Kassim Nicholson added 10 points. Tavin Lovan had six rebounds.

Article continues below ...

Old Dominion plays Charlotte on the road next Saturday. UAB faces W. Kentucky at home on Thursday.