NW State seeks revenge on Central Ark.

Northwestern State (13-15, 10-9) vs. Central Arkansas (10-20, 9-10)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas goes for the season sweep over Northwestern State after winning the previous matchup in Natchitoches. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when Northwestern State made just four foul shots on nine attempts while the Bears hit 20 of 31 en route to an eight-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Demons are led by Chudier Bile and Nikos Chougkaz. Bile is averaging 14 points and 7.4 rebounds while Chougkaz is putting up 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by juniors Rylan Bergersen and Hayden Koval, who are scoring 15.5 and 12 per game, respectively.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 36.1 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 74 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Central Arkansas is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 68 or fewer points, and 5-20 when opponents exceed 68 points. Northwestern State is 6-0 when holding opponents to 66 points or fewer, and 7-15 on the year when teams score any more than 66.

STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bears have averaged 24.2 free throws per game.