Northwestern, Nebraska look to end streaks

Northwestern (6-21, 1-16) vs. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern looks to extend Nebraska’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers 62-57 on Jan. 11. Nebraska lost 75-54 to Ohio State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making Cam Mack is putting up 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists to lead the way for the Cornhuskers. Haanif Cheatham is also a key contributor, producing 12.4 points per game. The Wildcats are led by Miller Kopp, who is averaging 13 points.MIGHTY MILLER: Kopp has connected on 39.7 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-19 when it allows at least 66 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

COMING UP SHORT: Northwestern has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 63.8 points and allowing 74.2 points during those contests. Nebraska has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 64.8 points while giving up 79.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-lowest rate in the country. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 332nd among Division I teams).