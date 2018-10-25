Northwestern hopes to restore buzz from NCAA run 2 years ago

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern’s Vic Law passed by Welsh-Ryan Arena every now and then and wondered what it would look like once the $110 million transformation was complete.

No need to wonder anymore.

The Wildcats are back home, looking forward to playing in a sparkling facility after a tough season away and restoring the buzz they created two years ago when they made the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Playing about 15 miles from campus at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, they were simply unable to keep the good times going last season. They went from winning 24 games and shooing away that NCAA albatross to going 15-17 overall while finishing 10th in the Big Ten at 6-12.

“I’m ready to get in the new gym, see what the new gym’s about,” Law said. “Get all the fans back and just be able to walk over to the gym anytime I want and shoot, just get reps.”

The Wildcats come into this season looking to make good on the promise they couldn’t fulfill a year ago. But it won’t be easy even if they’re back in more familiar territory.

They lost two of their top three scorers from last season in Scottie Lindsey and career assists leader Bryant McIntosh. But big man Dererk Pardon, Law and some promising young players — not to mention an edge coming off a difficult year — give Northwestern hope for bouncing back.

“It stung me personally,” coach Chris Collins said. “I’m sure it stung a lot of our guys. Our guys have channeled it in the right way, though. I think we all looked ourselves in the mirror and we all know that we can each be better.”

Northwestern opens the season at home against New Orleans on Nov. 8.

BACK HOME

Though Northwestern tried to downplay it last season, playing home games off campus clearly had an impact. The Wildcats weren’t able to draw big crowds in Rosemont and re-create the energy they built the previous year.

“To our players’ credit, they never made excuses about it,” Collins said. “We never talked about it. We just tried to make the most of what we were doing last year. Being back on campus, you can feel the energy. Talking to students, people are excited about getting in, seeing the new building, seeing the new arena, being a part of that again. That can be the difference in four or five wins in a season.”

NO MCINTOSH

The Wildcats will have a different look on offense with no obvious replacement for McIntosh. That means relying less on the pick-and-roll and more on Pardon, who Collins called one of the “elite” big men in the conference.

“No one’s gonna really take the reins like (McIntosh) did,” Collins said. “There’s not one guy that’s gonna be in that position.”

Senior Jordan Ash figures to get a look at point guard. Freshman Ryan Greer will get a shot at playing time. But Collins said he might go without a true point guard at times. Pardon, meanwhile, is looking to spread the defenses more. He averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds as a junior.

HEALED

The top returning scorer, Law enters his senior season feeling “completely 100 percent” after battling injuries throughout his career. He missed the final three games last year because of a toe injury. Law also redshirted the 2015-16 season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

SCORING PUNCH

The Wildcats got another scoring option with the arrival of graduate transfer guard Ryan Taylor from Evansville. He led the Missouri Valley Conference at 21.3 points per game last season.

NEW-LOOK ARENA

Northwestern replaced wooden bleachers with chair-back seats, updated audio and video systems, added premium seating, widened concourses, added concession stands and expanded the lobby. There are also new locker rooms for men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball. Other facilities at McGaw Hall — which houses Welsh-Ryan — were updated and additions include courts at the back of the building as part of a $20 million project. This is all in addition to the shiny lakefront facility for football and other sports that opened a few months ago.