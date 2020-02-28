Northeastern looks for home win vs Towson

Towson (18-12, 11-6) vs. Northeastern (15-14, 9-8)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its fourth straight win over Towson at Matthews Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at Northeastern was a 79-72 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Maxime Boursiquot and Shaquille Walters have collectively accounted for 66 percent of Northeastern’s scoring this season. For Towson, Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders and Dennis Tunstall have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Tigers points over their last five.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 33.6 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 18-6 when scoring at least 60.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Towson is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 15 offensive rebounds. The Tigers are 12-12 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CAA teams.