Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs Delaware St.

Norfolk State (14-15, 10-4) vs. Delaware State (4-24, 3-11)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware State. Norfolk State has won by an average of 18 points in its last five wins over the Hornets. Delaware State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, a 67-64 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 38.7 percent of the 230 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 22 of 55 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Delaware State is 0-23 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Norfolk State is a perfect 11-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points.

COMING UP SHORT: Norfolk State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 71.8 points during those contests. Delaware State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 78.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Norfolk State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Spartans 23rd among Division I teams. Delaware State has turned the ball over on 20.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hornets 267th, nationally).