No. 6 UNC takes on Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (0-2) vs. No. 6 North Carolina (2-0)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 North Carolina hosts Gardner-Webb in an early season matchup. Gardner-Webb came up short in a 71-59 game at Western Carolina on Saturday. North Carolina is coming off a 78-62 win over UNC Wilmington on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: North Carolina’s Cole Anthony has averaged 27 points, 10.5 rebounds and four assists while Garrison Brooks has put up 14 points and 10.5 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Jose Perez has averaged 16 points and six rebounds while Eric Jamison has put up 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Perez has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina has made nine 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among ACC teams.