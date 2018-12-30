No. 24 Iowa survives lowly Bryant 72-67

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Cook scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and 24th-ranked Iowa held off lowly Bryant 72-67 on Saturday night in its final tuneup before Big Ten play resumes next week.

Jordan Bohannon had 17 points for the Hawkeyes (11-2), who swept their non-conference opponents for the first time since 1986-87.

Iowa hardly looked ready for conference play to pick back up though.

The pesky Bulldogs (3-8) had the Hawkeyes even at 66-all with 3:08 left. Cook gave Iowa the lead back with a layup, and the Hawkeyes forced a subsequent shot-clock violation. Bryant’s Anthony Grant then missed an open look at a potential game-tying 3 with 24 seconds left, and Bohannon sealed it at the free throw line.

Bryant showed it was ready to give the Hawkeyes a game from the get-go, as Adam Grant scored 12 of the Bulldogs’ first 13 points — and buried a 3 at the buzzer — to help keep them within 43-34 at the break.

The Bulldogs then opened the second half on a 10-2 run to get within a point of Iowa’s lead, and Grant’s 3 with 5:37 left cut the lead to 64-62. Joe Kasperzyk then tied it up on a layup.

Grant had 20 of his 23 points in the opening 20 minutes for Bryant. The Bulldogs hit 10 3s after shooting just 27.8 percent entering play.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes played a relatively ambitious non-conference schedule, going up against the likes of Oregon, Connecticut, Pitt and Iowa State — and their first two Big Ten games were against No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 8 Michigan State. It’s understandable, then, that coach Fran McCaffery would finish December with Western Carolina, Savannah State and Bryant. But the Hawkeyes looked disinterested at times against a team they might beat by 40 if they played again.

Bryant: The Bulldogs might have raised some eyebrows in their Northeast Conference by hanging with a Big Ten team for 40 minutes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa could be at risk of dropping out of the Top 25 on Monday after barely beating a team that Yale thumped by 42 points.

UP NEXT

Iowa travels to Purdue on Thursday.

Bryant hosts St. Francis (Brooklyn) on Thursday.