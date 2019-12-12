No. 24 Colorado faces off against CSU

No. 24 Colorado (7-2) vs. Colorado State (7-5)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Colorado visits Colorado State in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Tuesday. Colorado State won over South Dakota State 72-68, while Colorado came up short in a 79-76 game to Northern Iowa.

SAVVY SENIORS: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and Kris Martin have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.FIELD GOALS FOR TYLER: In 12 games this season, Colorado State’s Carvacho has shot 52.7 percent.

SLIPPING AT 75: Colorado State is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rams have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado State has 43 assists on 73 field goals (58.9 percent) over its previous three games while Colorado has assists on 29 of 65 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Colorado defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.4 percent of all possessions, the 23rd-best rate in the nation. Colorado State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through 12 games (ranking the Rams 301st among Division I teams).