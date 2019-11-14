No. 24 Baylor battles Texas State

Texas State (2-1) vs. No. 24 Baylor (1-1)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Baylor hosts Texas State in an early season matchup. Texas State blew out Prairie View by 27 at home on Tuesday, while Baylor is coming off of a 67-64 loss in Anchorage on Friday to Washington.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 24 points and 4.5 assists while Freddie Gillespie has put up 12.5 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. For the Bobcats, Nijal Pearson has averaged 18.7 points while Eric Terry has put up 10.3 points and five rebounds.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor as a team has made 13 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Division I teams.