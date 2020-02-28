No. 23 Ohio State looks for home win vs No. 19 Michigan

No. 19 Michigan (18-10, 9-8) vs. No. 23 Ohio State (19-9, 9-8)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ohio State looks for its fourth straight win over No. 19 Michigan at Value City Arena. The last victory for the Wolverines at Ohio State was a 70-60 win on Feb. 11, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Eli Brooks have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Simpson has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. Simpson has 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Michigan has won its last four road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 59.3 points during those contests. Ohio State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.8 points while giving up 62.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buckeyes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Ohio State has an assist on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Michigan has assists on 31 of 77 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan has committed a turnover on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Wolverines have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season and just 6.8 times per game over their last five games.