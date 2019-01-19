No. 19 Maryland tops Ohio State 75-61 for 7th straight win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and No. 19 Maryland won its seventh straight game, 75-61 over Ohio State on Friday night.

Bruno Fernando added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and had 15 rebounds for the Terrapins (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten), who shot 58.1 percent from the field. Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell each scored 11, and Jalen Smith had 10. Maryland went 11 of 17 (64.7 percent) from 3-point range.

C.J. Jackson scored 15 points for the Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4), who lost their fourth straight. Duane Washington Jr. scored 14 and Kaleb Wesson had 11.

Fernando continued his strong play after being named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week. He averaged 17.5 points and 12 rebounds in victories over Minnesota and then-No. 22 Indiana. The 6-foot-10 sophomore from Angola has 10 double-doubles this season.

Ohio State kept it close through most of the first half before Maryland went on an 8-0 run, including a three-point play by Fernando, to move ahead 38-30. The Buckeyes got within one early in the second half before Maryland responded with a 13-2 burst, including five points from Fernando. Ohio State got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins have been one of the surprise teams of the Big Ten thus far, but their schedule won’t get any easier, with a road matchup looming at No. 6 Michigan State and two games against second-ranked Michigan.

Ohio State: Foul trouble and the Terps’ hot shooting doomed any chance of an end to the Buckeyes’ skid.

UP NEXT

Maryland visits No. 6 Michigan State on Monday night.

Ohio State hosts Purdue on Wednesday.