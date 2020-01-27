No. 16 Butler looks for road win vs Georgetown

No. 16 Butler (16-4, 4-3) vs. Georgetown (12-8, 2-5)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Butler looks for its fourth straight win over Georgetown at Capital One Arena. Georgetown’s last win at home against the Bulldogs came on Jan. 17, 2015.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively scored 39 percent of Georgetown’s points this season and 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Butler, Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 72 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 32.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-7 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 12-1 when it scores at least 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Georgetown has 43 assists on 82 field goals (52.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Butler has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Butler defense has held opponents to just 59.4 points per game, the eighth-lowest in Division I. Georgetown has given up an average of 73.3 points through 20 games (ranked 240th, nationally).