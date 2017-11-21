No. 13 Notre Dame, LSU meet in Maui semifinals (Nov 21, 2017)

No. 13 Notre Dame playing LSU sounds enticing on the football field, but it also has plenty of appeal in college basketball at Lahaina, Hawaii, where both teams aim to remain unbeaten Tuesday.

Notre Dame (4-0) advanced to the semifinal round of the Maui Invitational by defeating host Chaminade 83-56 on Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center. The senior duo of Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson combined for 50 points, with Farrell scoring a career-high 27.

LSU (3-0) rallied to beat Michigan 77-75 in another first-round matchup Monday, earning the right to face Notre Dame.

The Tigers were led by guard Tremont Waters’ 21 points and four assists. Aaron Epps added 14 points, and Duop Reath had 13 points and five rebounds.

LSU made it to the next round of the winners’ bracket by overcoming a nine-point deficit against Michigan with 5:11 remaining in regulation. Waters had nine points and Epps five down the stretch to spark the rally.

“We talk about it all the time how we want to lay it on the line every night,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “Our guys did that.”

In Notre Dame’s win, Farrell and Colson combined to miss only six shots. Farrell finished 9 of 12 from the field and Colson shot 8 of 11. The duo also made 11 of 13 free throws and 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

“We have a lot of confidence in each other,” Farrell told the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune. “We have fun playing with each other. We all want to win a championship. We’ve got to stay focused and stay together.”

The Irish’s defense against Chaminade proved to be a difference for coach Mike Brey.

His team set the tone early, leading by as many as 14 points in the first half. Notre Dame held Chaminade without a basket for more than six minutes in one stretch.

“Our defense was excellent,” Brey said. “This team has wanted to have a defensive identity. We really moved our feet and defended well.”

Playing in his fourth collegiate game, Notre Dame freshman shooting guard D.J. Harvey scored in double figures for a second straight time. After posting a career-high 16 points last week against Chicago State, Harvey had 12 on Monday.

“I was very impressed with D.J. Harvey,” Brey said. “He continues to give us great stuff off the bench.”

Wade, 34, is in his first year as LSU’s coach after two successful seasons at Virginia Commonwealth. Following the dramatic win over the Wolverines, talked about bringing his youthful vigor to the Tigers program.

“I’m so proud for our guys and happy for our program that we beat a team like Michigan and get a chance to play Notre Dame,” Wade said. “We have a sign in our locker room. We brought it here to Maui. It says, ‘Committed for Louisiana.’

“It talks about what we want to be, being a family, being tough, being consistent and playing smart. We’re not going to rest. We’re going to work for Notre Dame. We have to get ready.”