No. 11 Creighton looks to knock off No. 8 Seton Hall

No. 8 Seton Hall (21-8, 13-4) vs. No. 11 Creighton (23-7, 12-5)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Creighton goes for its fifth straight win over ranked opponents against No. 8 Seton Hall . Creighton’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Villanova Wildcats 64-59 on Jan. 7. Seton Hall fell short in a 79-77 game to Villanova in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Powell has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Creighton has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 70.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bluejays. Creighton has 48 assists on 85 field goals (56.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Seton Hall has assists on 58 of 87 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 78.4 points per game. The Bluejays have averaged 81.8 points per game over their last five games.