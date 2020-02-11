No. 11 Auburn looks for home win vs Bama

Alabama (13-10, 5-5) vs. No. 11 Auburn (21-2, 8-2)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Auburn looks for its fifth straight win over Alabama at Auburn Arena. The last victory for the Crimson Tide at Auburn was a 79-68 win on Feb. 17, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Auburn’s Samir Doughty has averaged 16 points and four rebounds while Isaac Okoro has put up 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Crimson Tide, Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists while John Petty Jr. has put up 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lewis has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 76.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 21-0 when they score at least 67 points and 0-2 when they fall shy of that total. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 8-10 whenever opponents exceed 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 79.6 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 20th nationally. The Alabama defense has allowed 78.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 295th).