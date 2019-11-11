Nevada goes up against UTA

Texas-Arlington (2-0) vs. Nevada (1-1)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and Nevada both look to put winning streaks together . Texas-Arlington took care of Tulsa by 14 in its last outing. Nevada is coming off a 72-67 win over Loyola Marymount in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nevada’s Lindsey Drew has averaged 27 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists while Jazz Johnson has put up 18 points. For the Mavericks, Jabari Narcis has averaged 11 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks while Tiandre Jackson-Young has put up 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Narcis has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nevada offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Texas-Arlington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 261st among Division I teams).