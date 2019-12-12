Nebraska, Indiana seek first conference win

Nebraska (4-5, 0-0) vs. Indiana (9-1, 0-1)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on Indiana as both teams look for its first Big Ten win of the season. Nebraska came up short in a 95-76 game at Creighton on Saturday. Indiana is coming off a 57-54 win in New York over UConn on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 13.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack has averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 56.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Nebraska’s Green has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 29.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Indiana has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 85.6 points while giving up 63.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 28.5 free throws per game.