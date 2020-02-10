NC State, Syracuse meet in conference play

North Carolina State (15-8, 6-6) vs. Syracuse (14-9, 7-5)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as North Carolina State matches up against Syracuse. Both squads earned victories in their last game. Syracuse earned a 75-73 home win against Wake Forest on Saturday, while North Carolina State won 83-72 at Miami on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors. Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 88 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Orange are 11-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 3-9 when opponents shoot better than that. The Wolfpack are 10-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 5-8 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wolfpack have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Orange. Syracuse has 28 assists on 73 field goals (38.4 percent) over its past three outings while North Carolina State has assists on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

UPPING THE ANTE: Syracuse’s defense has forced 13.5 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 16.7 takeaways over its last three games.