NC State looks to knock off No. 16 Memphis

North Carolina State (5-1) vs. No. 16 Memphis (5-1)

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis looks to give North Carolina State its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. North Carolina State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Auburn Tigers 78-71 on Dec. 19, 2018. Memphis remains No. 16 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Arkansas-Little Rock and Mississippi last week.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors. C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, Markell Johnson, Jericole Hellems and Braxton Beverly have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 77 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.BRYCE CAN GET BUCKETS: In six appearances this season, North Carolina State’s Bryce has shot 60.9 percent.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolfpack. Memphis has 49 assists on 91 field goals (53.8 percent) across its past three outings while North Carolina State has assists on 46 of 99 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 28.8 free throws per game and 34.7 per game over their last three games.