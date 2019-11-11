NC A&T visits WCU

NC A&T (1-1) vs. Western Carolina (1-1)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T and Western Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . NC A&T beat Charleston Southern by 14 on Friday. Western Carolina is coming off a 71-59 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Western Carolina’s Mason Faulkner has averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists while Carlos Dotson has put up 16 points and 11.5 rebounds. For the Aggies, Ronald Jackson has averaged 15 points and 8.5 rebounds while Kameron Langley has put up 10.5 points, nine rebounds and 4.5 assists.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: R. Jackson has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina attempts more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Catamounts have averaged 26 free throws per game this season.