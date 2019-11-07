Morgan State plays Temple

Morgan State (1-0) vs. Temple (1-0)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Temple both look to put winning streaks together . Morgan State blew out Central Pennsylvania College by 27 on Wednesday. Temple is coming off a 70-62 win over Drexel on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State went 4-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Bears gave up 78.3 points per game while scoring 69.8 per contest. Temple went 10-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and allowing 69.3 per game in the process.