Morgan State pays visit to LMU

Morgan State (5-8) vs. Loyola Marymount (6-7)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Loyola Marymount both look to put winning streaks together . Morgan State won easily 96-72 over Chestnut Hill on Dec. 12. Loyola Marymount is coming off a 53-46 win over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Troy Baxter and David Syfax Jr. have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Eli Scott has accounted for 56 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Morgan State is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Loyola Marymount is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Lions are 1-7 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MEAC team. The Bears have averaged 21.8 free throws per game.