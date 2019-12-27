Mooney, UC Davis visit NM

UC Davis (5-9) vs. New Mexico (12-2)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Joe Mooney and UC Davis will go up against JaQuan Lyle and New Mexico. Mooney has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Lyle is averaging 20 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Davis’ Mooney, Matt Neufeld and Stefan Gonzalez have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 72 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 33.7 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Davis is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 87.9 points while giving up 73.4.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 24.9 free throws per game.