Montero’s 16 carries E. Michigan past Detroit Mercy 55-51

DETROIT (AP) — Yeikson Montero had 16 points as Eastern Michigan edged Detroit Mercy 55-51 on Saturday.

Marquis Moore hit a 3-pointer to get Detroit Mercy within four, 41-37 with 15:41 to go, but the Titans did not score again until Moore hit two free throws with 9:26 remaining and did not score a field goal until Brad Calipari hit a 3 with 7:28 left.

Ty Groce had 16 points for Eastern Michigan (8-1). Boubacar Toure added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Darion Spottsville had seven assists for the visitors.

Antoine Davis had 16 points for the Titans (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Moore added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Miller had nine rebounds.

Eastern Michigan faces Northeastern at home next Tuesday. Detroit Mercy takes on Notre Dame on the road on Tuesday.