Montana State looks for home win vs Idaho

Idaho (6-15, 2-8) vs. Montana State (11-10, 5-5)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State looks for its fourth straight win over Idaho at Max Worthington Arena. The last victory for the Vandals at Montana State was an 80-71 win on Feb. 5, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Marquell Fraser and Quinton Forrest have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 81 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bobcats have given up just 65.8 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 70.2 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 36.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-7 when they allow at least 71 points and 11-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Vandals are 0-10 when they score 65 points or fewer and 6-5 when they exceed 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Vandals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Montana State has 21 assists on 66 field goals (31.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Idaho has assists on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho has averaged only 60 points per game over its last five games. The Vandals are giving up 68.8 points per game over that span.