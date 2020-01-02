Monmouth puts streak on line vs Siena

Monmouth (6-5, 0-0) vs. Siena (5-5, 1-0)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles Siena. Monmouth is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Siena is coming off a 74-62 win over Holy Cross on Sunday.

Article continues below ...

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jalen Pickett, Manny Camper and Elijah Burns have combined to account for 59 percent of Siena’s scoring this season. For Monmouth, Ray Salnave, Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore have scored 56 percent of the team’s points this season, including 69 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.

KEY FACILITATOR: Pickett has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Siena has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.4 points while giving up 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Saints. Siena has 40 assists on 81 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three games while Monmouth has assists on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 73.8 points per game.