Mitchell, Phillips lead Georgia State victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Devin Mitchell scored 21 points, all from 3-point distance, Nelson Phillips added 20 points and Georgia State routed NAIA Middle Georgia State 117-69 on Saturday.

Georgia State, the defending Sun Belt Conference champion, improved to 9-4. The Panthers have victories over Georgia and Alabama.

Malik Benlevi and Damon Wilson scored 16 points each, D’Marcus Simonds had 13 and Jeff Thomas added 11 for Georgia State. Wilson and Phillips combined to make 14-of-17 shots.

The Panthers scored 69 points in the second half after leading 48-37 at halftime. Mitchell made 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second half after going 1 for 6 in the first half. Georgia State shot 64 percent from the field in the second half, 57 percent for the game.

Tyrone Young had 11 points and six rebounds for the Knights.