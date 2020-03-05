Missouri St., Indiana St. meet in MVC quarters

No. 6 seed Missouri State (15-16, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Indiana State (18-11, 11-7)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State is set to match up against Indiana State in the MVC tournament quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 16, when the Bears shot 47.1 percent from the field while limiting Indiana State’s shooters to just 36.4 percent en route to a 13-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Indiana State’s Tyreke Key, Jordan Barnes and Christian Williams have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Sycamores points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 41.8 percent of the 153 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Missouri State is 0-11 when it allows at least 71 points and 15-5 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

PERFECT WHEN: The Sycamores are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 5-11 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Bears are 5-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 10-16 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season and just 8.8 times per game over their four-game winning streak.