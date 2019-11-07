Miami goes up against Wright State

Wright State (1-0) vs. Miami (0-0)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State pays visit to Miami in an early season matchup. Wright State blew out Central State by 19 at home on Tuesday. Miami went 15-17 last year and finished ninth in the MAC.

LAST TIME: Miami earned a 3-point win over Wright State when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State went 4-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Raiders gave up 72.7 points per game while scoring 72.4 per matchup. Miami went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and allowing 72.6 per game in the process.