McKnight leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff over Alabama A&M 69-60
AP
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Martaveous McKnight had 24 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff topped Alabama A&M 69-60 on Monday night.
McKnight shot 9 for 10 from the line.
Artavious McDyess had 13 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9-15, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Banyard added 11 points and seven rebounds. Shaun Doss had 11 points for the road team.
Jalen Reeder had 15 points for the Bulldogs (5-20, 4-7). Andre Kennedy added 14 points. Gerron Scissum had seven rebounds.
The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama A&M 50-49 on Jan. 14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Southern at home on Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Alabama State on the road on Saturday.
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- CBK
- Martaveous McKnight
- Martaveous McKnight
- SWAC
- SWAC
-