McKnight gives N. Carolina Central 67-66 win over McNeese

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Larry McKnight Jr. sank two free throws in the final seconds to give North Carolina Central a 67-66 edge over McNeese on Saturday.

The Eagles (4-5) trailed 66-65 after McNeese’s James Harvey sank a jumper with :19 to play. Following a timeout, McKnight was fouled by Harvey and went to the line for two, making both for the lead with :08 left.

Raasean Davis led the Eagles with 21 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. McKnight finished with 20 points and four rebounds and Reggie Gardner Jr. had 17 points.

North Carolina Central was up 22-21 at the break but fell behind early in the second half and a pair of Harvey 3-pointers had them trailing 47-36 with 10:05 to play. The Eagles clawed back to take a 65-64 lead on a Davis tip shot with :46 remaining.

Shamarkus Kennedy led the Cowboys (2-5) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Harvey finished with 19 points.