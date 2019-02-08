McGlothan leads SEMO over Tennessee Tech, 71-66 in OT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Gabe McGlothan scored five of his season-high 27 points in overtime and grabbed 16 rebounds to help Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee Tech 71-66 on Thursday night.

McGlothan’s layup capped an 8-2 spurt to open the extra period. Corey Tillery’s 3-pointer and Courtney Alexander II’s free throw pulled Tennessee Tech to 66-64. Micaiah Henry blocked Isaiah Gable’s layup attempt, but McGlothan grabbed the offensive rebound and finished the play with a dunk to stretch the lead to 68-64 with 38 seconds to go. Alex Caldwell added a pair of free throws and McGlothan made 1 of 2 from the line with nine seconds left.

Ledarrius Brewer added 11 points and Nygal Russell had 10 for Southeast Missouri State (8-16, 3-8 Ohio Valley Conference).

Jr. Clay scored 22 points to lead Tennessee Tech (7-17, 3-8). Alexander finished with a career-high 20 points and had 13 rebounds.

McGlothan hit a jumper with two seconds left to tie it at 58 and force overtime.