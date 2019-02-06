McGee scores 19, New Mexico beats San Diego State 83-70

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Mathis scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers in a 22-6 run to start the second half, as New Mexico overcame an early-double deficit Tuesday night to beat San Diego State 83-70.

Keith McGee scored a career-high 19 points for the Lobos (10-12, 4-6 Mountain West) and Mathis scored all of his points in the second half as New Mexico won just its third conference home game.

Jalen McDaniels had 25 points for the Aztecs (13-9, 5-4) and Devin Watson added 13.

The Lobos trailed 33-22 late in the first half before closing with a 14-3 surge to cut it to 37-36. Then Mathis got hot, not only hitting all three of his 3-pointers, but also making three foul shots after being fouled behind the arc.

San Diego State never got within single digits thereafter.

New Mexico got a late lift from Drue Drinnon, who scored six points in the final five minutes after missing four games because of a concussion.

UP NEXT

San Diego State dropped into a fourth-place tie with UNLV and Boise State, and will host second-place Utah State on Saturday.

New Mexico is tied for eighth with Air Force and faces No. 6 Nevada Saturday. The Lobos are the only team to beat Nevada this season, winning 85-58 in early January.