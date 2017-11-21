McCoy, Juiston lead UNLV to 95-68 win over Rice (Nov 20, 2017)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Freshman Brandon McCoy had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Shakur Juiston scored eight to go with career-high 19 rebounds and five assists to help UNLV beat Rice 95-68 on Monday night in the MGM Resorts Main Event.

The 7-foot McCoy made 7 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Jordan Johnson had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for UNLV (4-0). Jovan Mooring added 14 points and Tervell Beck scored 13.

McCoy made a layup and Kris Clyburn hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 and the Runnin’ Rebels never trailed. Johnson hit a 3 about seven minutes in to push the lead into double figures for good and a 14-0 run – including 4-point play by Mooring – that made it 46-18 before UNLV took a 27-point lead into the break.

Rice (1-3) trailed by at least 22 points throughout the second half.

A.J. Lapray had 15 points, Robert Martin scored 14 and Connor Cashaw 13 for the Owls.