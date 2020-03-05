Mays, LSU host Georgia

Georgia (15-15, 5-12) vs. LSU (20-10, 11-6)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Anthony Edwards and Georgia will take on Skylar Mays and LSU. The freshman Edwards has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.6 over his last five games. Mays, a senior, is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia’s Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 70 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 31.3 percent of the 224 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 15-8 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. LSU has 30 assists on 80 field goals (37.5 percent) across its past three contests while Georgia has assists on 36 of 86 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 80 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 16th nationally. The Georgia defense has allowed 75.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 283rd).