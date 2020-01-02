Marist looks to end streak vs Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac (5-5, 0-0) vs. Marist (1-9, 0-1)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac looks to extend Marist’s conference losing streak to seven games. Marist’s last MAAC win came against the Monmouth Hawks 75-67 on Feb. 17, 2019. Quinnipiac won 69-64 over Bowling Green on Dec. 12.

SUPER SENIORS: Marist’s Michael Cubbage, Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Rich Kelly has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Quinnipiac is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Marist has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.5 points while giving up 67.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MAAC teams. The Bobcats have averaged 12.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.