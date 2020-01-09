Manhattan, Fairfield meet in conference play

Manhattan (6-5, 2-0) vs. Fairfield (5-9, 1-2)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Manhattan battles Fairfield. Manhattan won 67-62 at Niagara on Sunday, while Fairfield fell to Marist at home on Wednesday, 70-58.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tykei Greene is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Jaspers. Pauly Paulicap is also a key contributor, producing 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Stags have been led by Jesus Cruz, who is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 38.3 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 67.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Fairfield is 0-6 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

STREAK STATS: Fairfield has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 60 points while giving up 65.5.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Manhattan has held opposing teams to 63.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAAC teams.