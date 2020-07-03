Five-star recruit Makur Maker decides to attend Howard University

If not broken, consider the mold at least cracked.

I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard & other started to dream “what if”. I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney #MakerMob — Makur Maker (@MakurMaker) July 3, 2020

Makur Maker is a 5-star recruit and the No. 18 overall prospect in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports.com. The 6’11” guard is the cousin of NBA players Thon and Matur Maker, and in recent months, he’s flirted with the idea of attending an HBCU – historically black college or university – over the traditional college powerhouses.

And on Friday, he fell in love with the idea and made it a reality, committing to Howard University.

Maker is the highest-ranked recruit to ever attend an HBCU, and he shocked the basketball world by choosing Howard over Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis.

I want to thank Coach Cal and Coach KP of University of Kentucky Coach Cronin of UCLA and coach Hardaway of Memphis for considering me. It was a tough choice. — Makur Maker (@MakurMaker) July 3, 2020

Maker spent his junior year of high school at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange County and spent his senior year at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. He entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft, but with Friday’s announcement, he seems poised to take the college route instead.

5-star @MakurMaker commits to Howard over UCLA becoming the highest-ranked college basketball prospect to commit to HBCU in years! pic.twitter.com/1AoLXC2FoU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 3, 2020

In the fall of last year, Howard hosted two 5-star recruits on its Washington, D.C. campus in Maker and Josh Christopher, 247’s No. 7 overall recruit in the class of 2020 who eventually landed on Arizona State.

However, after Maker and Christopher both visited Howard, the idea of the nation’s best players attending an HBCU began to pick up steam.

And in recent weeks, arguably the most famous amateur baller in the country, Mikey Williams, has begun to tease his interest in attending an HBCU for college as well.

About to make folks mad with this!!🗣 #HBCU — Mikey Williams (@619PRESIDENTIAL) July 2, 2020

On your side my boy let’s shock the world!!! @MakurMaker https://t.co/XJ4JrgFmTH — Mikey Williams (@619PRESIDENTIAL) July 3, 2020

Williams is the No. 3 ranked recruit in the class of 2023, according to ESPN.

While he has a mere 19.9K followers on Twitter, he has 2.2 million on Instagram.

Maker’s announcement sent shockwaves through the college basketball world and social media praised the Kenyan-Australian star recruit for stepping outside of the box with his college decision.

Way to go young fella @MakurMaker for being Trendsetter…message to all the upcoming young Players you don’t have sign with a High Major D1 school with dreams of making it to the NBA! You can go anywhere and ball out and the Scouts will find you! #HBCU — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 3, 2020

Shout out & much respect to Makur Maker!!! Go Bison! https://t.co/OSiH5vMoTm — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 3, 2020

Game changer for Howard. https://t.co/WPP0A3oIGv — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 3, 2020

2020 prospect Makur Maker has committed to Howard, per his Twitter page. Five-Star recruit. A groundbreaking commitment for Kenny Blakeney and all HBCU programs. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 3, 2020

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith played his college basketball at Winston-Salem State University, also an HBCU, and on Friday, he discussed the impact of attending a historically black college.

“When you are black and you are in a predominantly white environment, you find yourself feeling isolated and alone … Suddenly, you go to an environment and you’re surrounded by people who look like you, that share your cultural background, and that go through some of the same trials and tribulations as you go through. Therefore, you’re not alone … You’re pushed, you’re motivated, and more importantly, you’re supported … I’m very proud of [Maker]. I’m grateful for him making the decision that he made … We all win in this.”

.@stephenasmith speaks on the importance of HBCUs and what they've done for his life. pic.twitter.com/Zd4egJgFI6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2020

Maker will hope to reverse the fortunes of a Howard basketball program that struggled mightily this past season.

The Bison finished the year 4-29 overall and 1-15 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. In addition, the program has only made it to the NCAA Tournament twice in school history – 1981 and 1992 – and lost on both occasions.

