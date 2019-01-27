Magee with 24 points leads Wofford past Chattanooga 80-69

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee scored 24 points on six 3-pointers and Wofford beat Chattanooga 80-69 on Saturday night.

Cameron Jackson added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Terriers (17-4, 9-0) who are on an eight-game win streak and lead in the Southern Conference standings. Keve Aluma had 13 points with five rebounds.

Wofford led by one at the break and Chattanooga fought back early in the second half to go ahead briefly, 46-42, with 14:17 to play. Magee replied with a pair of 3-pointers and Jackson added a dunk to ignite a 25-10 surge that gave the Terriers a 67-56 lead with 7:47 left and they cruised from there. Chattanooga went six minutes without a field goal late in the period.

Jerry Johnson Jr. scored 19 points to lead the Mocs (10-12, 5-4). Kevin Easley added 14 points and eight rebounds.