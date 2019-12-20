Loyola-Chicago puts streak on line vs Davidson

Davidson (5-5) vs. Loyola of Chicago (8-4)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Davidson. Davidson easily beat Coppin State by 36 at home on Dec. 12. Loyola of Chicago is coming off a 78-70 win in Phoenix over Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Loyola of Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig has averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Tate Hall has put up 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals. For the Wildcats, Kellan Grady has averaged 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while Jon Axel Gudmundsson has put up 12.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Krutwig has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Loyola of Chicago has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 58.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ramblers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Loyola of Chicago has 55 assists on 83 field goals (66.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Davidson has assists on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Davidson offense has turned the ball over on 16.5 percent of its possessions, the 27th-best mark in Division I. 21.1 percent of all Loyola of Chicago possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Ramblers are ranked 271st, nationally).