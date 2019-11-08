Louisville goes up against Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (1-0) vs. Louisville (1-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and Louisville both look to put winning streaks together . Youngstown State easily beat Thiel College by 48 at home in its last outing. Louisville is coming off an 87-74 road win against Miami in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisville held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.9 points per game last season. The Cardinals offense put up 78.4 points per matchup on their way to a 9-5 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Youngstown State went 2-9 against non-conference teams last season.