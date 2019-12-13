Longwood hopes to end skid vs Stetson

Longwood (4-6) vs. Stetson (5-6)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks to end its five-game losing streak as it goes up against Stetson. Longwood is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Stetson lost 88-61 to VMI in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Lancers are led by DeShaun Wade and Shabooty Phillips. Wade is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while Phillips is putting up 8.6 points per game. The Hatters have been led by freshmen Rob Perry and Mahamadou Diawara. Perry has averaged 15.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Diawara has put up 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.DOMINANT DESHAUN: Wade has connected on 40.5 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hatters are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 61 points. The Lancers are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Longwood has lost its last six road games, scoring 54.7 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Longwood has held opposing teams to 64.2 points per game, the lowest figure among all Big South teams.