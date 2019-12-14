Littleson, Knapke lead Toledo past Detroit 80-72

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Littleson and Luke Knapke scored 21 points apiece as Toledo beat Detroit 80-72 on Saturday.

Littleson hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and all four of his free throws. Marreon Jackson had 16 points and six assists for Toledo (8-2), which earned its fifth straight victory. Willie Jackson added 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Brad Calipari scored a career-high 20 points for the Titans (1-9), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Willy Isiani added 11 points and three blocks. Dwayne Rose Jr. had 10 points.

Article continues below ...

Toledo faces Kansas City on the road on Tuesday. Detroit takes on Northeastern at home on Thursday.