Lehigh welcomes Monmouth in 2019-20 season opener

Monmouth (0-0) vs. Lehigh (0-0)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Monmouth Hawks. Monmouth went 14-21 last year and finished sixth in the MAAC, while Lehigh ended up 20-11 and finished third in the Patriot League.

A YEAR AGO: Lehigh scored 85 points and won by 24 over Monmouth when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth went 1-12 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Hawks gave up 75.7 points per game while scoring 60.1 per outing. Lehigh went 7-4 in non-conference play, averaging 76.8 points and allowing 74.4 per game in the process.