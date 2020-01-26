Lehigh looks to extend streak vs American

Lehigh (5-15, 2-6) vs. American (9-10, 5-3)

Bender Arena, Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over American. Lehigh has won by an average of 12 points in its last 10 wins over the Eagles. American’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2015, a 68-62 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: American’s Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists while Jamir Harris has put up 11.6 points. For the Mountain Hawks, Jordan Cohen has averaged 15.4 points and 4.6 assists while Jeameril Wilson has put up nine points and 4.5 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountain Hawks have scored 71.1 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they put up over 10 non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: S. Nelson has had his hand in 47 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Lehigh is 0-10 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Lehigh has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 63.5 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 70.1 possessions per game. The fast-paced Mountain Hawks have raised that total to 71.5 possessions per game over their last three games.