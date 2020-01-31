La Salle looks to end streak vs Duquesne

La Salle (10-10, 1-7) vs. Duquesne (15-5, 5-3)

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks to extend La Salle’s conference losing streak to seven games. La Salle’s last A10 win came against the Fordham Rams 66-60 on Jan. 5. Duquesne lost 73-69 to Dayton in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ED: In 20 appearances this season, La Salle’s Ed Croswell has shot 59.6 percent.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: La Salle is 7-0 when it limits opponents to 64 or fewer points, and 3-10 when opposing teams exceed 64 points. Duquesne is 14-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 1-5 whenever teams score more than 71 on the Dukes.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: La Salle’s Sherif Kenney has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 29.8 percent of them, and is 3 for 9 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: La Salle has averaged only 64.8 points per game over its last five games. The Explorers have given up 74 points per game over that stretch.