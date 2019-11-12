Kunkel scores 28 to carry Belmont past Samford 95-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Adam Kunkel had a career-high 28 points as Belmont romped past Samford 95-63 on Monday night.

Nick Muszynski had 15 points and four blocks for Belmont (1-1). Tyler Scanlon added 14 points. Grayson Murphy had nine assists, eight rebounds and five steals for the hosts.

Robert Allen had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-2). Jalen Dupree added 15 points. J.P. Robinson had eight rebounds.

Belmont led 49-30 at the break and won the second half 46-33.

Belmont faces Boston College on the road on Saturday. Samford plays Virginia-Wise at home on Wednesday.