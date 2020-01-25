Kopp, Northwestern host Ohio State

Ohio State (12-7, 2-6) vs. Northwestern (6-12, 1-7)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Kaleb Wesson and Ohio State will face Miller Kopp and Northwestern. The junior K. Wesson is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Kopp, a sophomore, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: K. Wesson is averaging 14 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Buckeyes. D.J. Carton is also a key contributor, accounting for 10 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Kopp, who is averaging 13.3 points.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-11 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has lost its last four road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 76.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State defense has allowed only 61.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 24th-best mark in the country. The Northwestern offense has produced just 66.7 points through 18 games (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).